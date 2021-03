Are you interested in learning more about The Founders Academy? Please join us for The Founders Academy Virtual Open House / Admissions Information Night on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 5 p.m.! This Zoom event will outline everything you need to know about our school’s mission and vision, curriculum, and how to apply for the 2021-2022 school year. Don’t miss it!

Zoom Login Info:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84784029667?pwd=TGVNdlhTVUxmOTYycGpuMzNkUE16dz09

Meeting ID: 847 8402 9667

Passcode: 93D664