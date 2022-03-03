March 3-6: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Kevin Horan / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Tyler Allgood / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Dan Weiner / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm

Brian Walker / Community Oven (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Eric Marcs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Hank and Friends / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

D-Comp / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Rob & Jodee / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Nick Drouin / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Jordan & Clint / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Matt the Sax / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Corey Zwart / Millyard Brewery (Nashua) / 4pm

Clint Lapointe / McIntire Ski (Manchester) / 5pm

Tyler Levs / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Gardner / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

The Eric Grant Band / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

The Last of the Duke Street Kings / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

Jim Zaroulis / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Liam Spain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 3pm

Chad LaMarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Bob Pratte / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

Chris Lester / Chen Yang Li (Concord) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or covid requirements.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

NANA’S NAUGHTY KNICKERS / March 11-13 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her nana get arrested – or worse – evicted?

Disney’s FROZEN JR / March 25-27 (Derry Opera House)

The enchanting modern classic from Disney is ready for our Broadway Junior stars! Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. (Youth & Teen Cast)

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC: PAUL GILLIGAN / March 4th at 7:30pm

Paul Gilligan is one of the most requested comedians in Boston, bringing down the house with an attitude first developed as a high school class clown, and with material culled from his life as a blue-collar worker, husband and father. In addition to headlining in Boston, Paul has appeared in famed entertainment venues from the legendary Friar’s Club and the Waldorf Astoria’s main ballroom in New York City, to the main showroom at Harrah’s Casino and Caesar’s Palace.

THE BRIT PACK / March 6th at 7:30pm

The Brit Pack – the most authentic British Invasion experience this side of the Atlantic. Formed in 2011 by British session musicians based in NYC, The Brit Pack takes their audience on a journey through a dynamic blend of British classics known and loved by all, including The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, The Who, Oasis, Radiohead, The Police, Amy Winehouse, and many more. The accomplished band members of The Brit Pack have performed with artists such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Britney Spears, Chet Faker, Tom Rush, and Mark Hudson among many others. The Brit Pack delivers a show full of music from major names across the pond that’s at the same time familiar enough to make audiences feel right at home and high-energy enough to get the crowd on their feet.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

KASHMIR – LIVE LED ZEPPELIN TRIBUTE SHOW / March 4th at 7:30pm

Kashmir, the nation’s #1 Led Zeppelin tribute show, it is the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin on the modern national touring scene. Each of the 4 band members assumes their individual role with pinpoint accuracy. Kashmir possesses the live stage show, sound, and likeness to bring audiences and fans back to the days when the mighty Led Zeppelin ruled the musical landscape.

CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND / March 5th at 7:30pm

A joyous celebration of everything Irish will touch American soil when the energetic, exciting young stars of Celtic Angels Ireland tour the U.S. Through their shared zeal and passion for Ireland’s musical traditions, this troupe enables their audiences to experience the Real Ireland for the price of a concert ticket. Get swept away in the enchanting harmonies of the Celtic Angels.

FEATURED EVENTS:

WILLIAM SHATNER – LIVE! / Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord) / March 3rd

Set your phasers to fun! Prepare to be beamed up for an unforgettable night with the original ‘Captain James T. Kirk’, award-winning actor William Shatner. Following a screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, William Shatner takes to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his storied career, including answering audience questions. A limited number of VIP tickets are available, which include a post-show photo op with Mr. Shatner. www.ccanh.com

COMEDY ILLUSIONIST BEN PRATT / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / March 3rd

**SALE! $10 OFF ALL TICKETS!** Family fun for all ages during NH school vacation week! Get ready to be wowed, you will have no idea how Ben Pratt achieves his incredible feats! Join us for dinner in The Bistro then head to the Great Room at 6:30pm for open seating & drinks, with the performance beginning at 7:30pm. www.labellewinery.com

THEATRE: THE SENATOR WORE PANTYHOSE / Bedford Off Broadway (Bedford) / March 4-13

Presented at the Bedford Old Town Hall (70 Bedford Center Road, Bedford). This comedy by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore centers on a failing presidential campaign where the candidate’s unwavering integrity and honesty are set against a sleazy campaign manager who will do whatever it takes to win votes. Visit “Bedford Off Broadway” on Facebook for more information.

COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

Queen City Improv / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / March 3rd at 7:30pm

www.hatboxnh.com

Mitch Stinson – Mike McCarthy – Paul D’Angelo / Fulchino Vineyards (Hollis) / March 5th at 7:30pm

www.fulchinovineyard.com

Jody Sloane / Headliners Comedy Club (Manchester) / March 5th at 8:30pm

www.headlinerscomedyclub.com

Dan Crohn / McCue’s Comedy Club (Portsmouth) / March 4th at 8pm

Dan Boulger / McCue’s Comedy Club (Portsmouth) / March 5th at 8pm

www.mccuescomedyclub.com

