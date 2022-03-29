March 29 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 62 positive results with 3 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, DHHS announced 62 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, March 28. Today’s results include 26 people who tested positive by PCR test and 36 who tested positive by antigen test. Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 2 new cases from Saturday, March 26 (1 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 120. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 988 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 20 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 46% being female and 54% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (22), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Cheshire (5), Coos (5), Grafton (5), Strafford (5), Merrimack (3), and Carroll (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

Effective today, Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 is a new metric to track people hospitalized to treat their COVID-19 infection with Remdesivir, Dexamethasone or both therapies. These therapies are the primary medications for hospitalized patients to treat COVID-19. This new metric is modeled on NIH treatment guidelines and provides a more accurate view of the how many people are hospitalized because of severe COVID-19 illness, as opposed to patients admitted for other healthcare needs who may incidentally have COVID-19. Data on hospitalized patients being treated for COVID-19 together with other Dashboard metrics provides a clear view on COVID-19 transmission in our communities and the impact of COVID-19 hospitalizations on our healthcare system.

For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

There are currently 7 patients hospitalized in New Hampshire being treated for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 302,253 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 29, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 302,253 Recovered 298,814 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,451 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 988 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 7

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.