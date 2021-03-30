March 29 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 272 positive results with 17 in Nashua; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, March 29, 2021, DHHS announced 272 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 9.7%. Please note, there have been an additional 47 cases added to the case count, in addition to the new cases above. These cases were identified during data quality assurance activities and are from November 2020 through March 2021. Today’s results include 161 people who tested positive by PCR test and 111 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,785 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/28: 272 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (70), Rockingham (57), Strafford (24), Merrimack (17), Belknap (11), Cheshire (9), Grafton (7), Carroll (5), Sullivan (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (25) and Manchester (17). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-seven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

There are currently 73 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 83,340 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 29, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 83,340 Recovered 79,318 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,237 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,785 Current Hospitalizations 73 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 658,004 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,666 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 70,334 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 80

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/22 3/23 3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 3/28 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 24 411 426 497 538 263 0 308 LabCorp 426 516 578 451 454 397 289 444 Quest Diagnostics 360 396 554 608 473 544 433 481 Mako Medical 8 556 451 35 23 15 13 157 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 134 487 388 448 245 490 295 355 NorDX Laboratory 68 479 326 297 223 75 38 215 Broad Institute 1,009 5,270 5,167 2,399 6,245 3,230 279 3,371 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 361 557 719 450 515 358 257 460 Other Laboratory* 405 472 791 676 500 291 177 473 University of New Hampshire** 4,179 3,473 3,886 3,910 3,691 2,464 61 3,095 Total 6,974 12,617 13,286 9,771 12,907 8,127 1,842 9,361 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/22 3/23 3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 3/28 Daily Average LabCorp 2 18 9 15 11 3 1 8 Quest Diagnostics 6 12 15 5 24 12 0 11 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 3 4 4 10 0 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 1 2 1 0 0 1 Other Laboratory* 8 1 7 9 34 7 0 9 Total 22 34 36 35 80 22 1 33

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.