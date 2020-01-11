March 28: NHHEAF’s Destination College, NH’s largest college-planning convention

MANCHESTER, NH — New Hampshire high school juniors and their parents seeking college admissions and financial aid planning information are encouraged to register for the 21st annual Destination College event, to be held at Saint Anselm College on Saturday, March 28. This free college planning convention, hosted by The NHHEAF Network Organizations, features a variety of workshops as well as a college fair with over 60 colleges and universities in attendance.

“Destination College provides college-bound students the necessary tools to begin or to continue their own customized college search process. Important college admissions and financial aid information will be shared with over 1,200 registrants in workshops including The Write Stuff, Tools of the Trade: Using Data to Drive Your College Search, and Creative Ways to Pay for College,” according to Karen Collins, event co-chair. “New workshops for this year include Portfolios and Auditions, Nursing, and Transfer Admission.”

Destination College attendees are encouraged to attend the event’s college fair to meet college admissions professionals from over 60 local and regional postsecondary institutions. All post-secondary institutions in New Hampshire is expected to attend.

In addition, the Destination College Speech Contest is open to current New Hampshire high school seniors. In addition to winning a $1,000 college scholarship, the Speech Contest winner will deliver the keynote address at Destination College. Entries are due Friday, February 14. To submit a speech, visit nhheaf.org/dc-speech.asp.

Registration for the event is required. For complete workshop descriptions and to register for the event, visit destinationcollege.org.

Since 1962, the nonprofit NHHEAF Network Organizations have helped New Hampshire families plan and pay for higher education. The Organizations’ Center for College Planning (CCP) provides NH students and families with college planning information. Free materials, programs, and services help the state’s residents to understand the college admissions process, apply for financial aid and scholarships, and explore possible financing options.