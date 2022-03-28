March 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 76 positive results with 19 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, March 28, 2022, DHHS announced 76 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, March 27. Today’s results include 61 people who tested positive by PCR test and 15 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 146 cases from Friday, March 25 (102 by PCR and 44 by antigen test); and 118 cases from Saturday, March 26 (94 by PCR and 24 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 59 new cases from Thursday, March 24 (42 by PCR and 17 by antigen test) for a new total of 157. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,020 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (66), Strafford (57), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (56), Grafton (41), Merrimack (35), Cheshire (23), Belknap (12), Sullivan (11), Coos (10), and Carroll (9) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (33) and Manchester (19). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-seven new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 26 people hospitalized in New Hampshire for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 302,181 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 28, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 302,181 Recovered 298,714 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,447 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,020 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 26

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.