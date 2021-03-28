March 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 301 positive results with 23 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, March 28, 2021, DHHS announced 301 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.9%. Today’s results include 188 people who tested positive by PCR test and 113 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,766 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/27: 301 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 33 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (86), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (53), Strafford (30), Grafton (20), Merrimack (18), Cheshire (10), Sullivan (9), Belknap (6), Carroll (5), and Coos (3) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (27) and Manchester (23). The county of residence is being determined for eleven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 76 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 83,027 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 28, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 83,027 Recovered 79,024 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,237 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,766 Current Hospitalizations 76 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 656,921 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,655 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 66

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/21 3/22 3/23 3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 0 24 411 426 497 538 263 308 LabCorp 296 426 516 578 451 454 327 435 Quest Diagnostics 426 360 396 554 608 473 543 480 Mako Medical 9 8 556 451 35 23 16 157 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 110 134 487 388 448 245 197 287 NorDX Laboratory 83 68 480 326 297 223 76 222 Broad Institute 615 1,009 5,270 5,167 2,399 6,227 3,123 3,401 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 225 361 557 719 451 515 311 448 Other Laboratory* 263 404 471 790 649 452 203 462 University of New Hampshire** 151 4,179 3,473 3,886 3,909 3,691 2,464 3,108 Total 2,178 6,973 12,617 13,285 9,744 12,841 7,523 9,309 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/21 3/22 3/23 3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 Daily Average LabCorp 2 2 18 9 15 11 0 8 Quest Diagnostics 2 6 12 15 5 24 12 11 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 5 3 4 4 10 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 1 0 1 2 1 0 1 Other Laboratory* 2 8 1 7 9 34 0 9 Total 7 22 34 36 35 80 12 32

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.