March 28: Founders Academy hosting job fair for educators, paraprofessionals, and staff

MANCHESTER, NH – The Founders Academy Public Charter School is hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 5 Perimeter Road in Manchester, NH from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The fair will include 15-minute interviews with administrators, teachers, and students. Interested educators, paraprofessionals, and staff looking to become a part of The Founders

Academy’s rigorous curriculum that prepares students to become productive citizens and ethically responsible leaders should drop in with their resumes!

The Founders Academy is a public charter school for students in grades 5 through 12 that is free and open to all New Hampshire students. The Academy develops leaders who understand and apply the lessons of the past, demonstrate exceptional character and lead by example. The Academy recognizes the importance of balance in the development of the whole person, and respects each student’s journey.

Principled leadership is fostered by means of a curriculum of classical studies that includes analyzing the lives of great men and women of history, mining the rich classical ideals of the Western tradition, and tracing the evolution of the precious and costly idea of liberty.

The Founders Academy is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year. To learn more about The Founders Academy or to apply for admission, visit www.thefoundersacademy.org.