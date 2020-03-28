March 28 COVID-19 update: 27 new cases confirmed, including 3 in Manchester for a total of 214

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report is below.

On Saturday, March 28, 2020, DHHS announced 27 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 214 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. The new cases are 17 adult females, 9 adult males, and one male under the age of 18. The new cases reside in Rockingham (11), Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (3), Grafton (2), and Strafford (1) counties, and the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (3). Eight of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all of the counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Three of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness; thus far, 33 patients of the 214 positive cases (15%) have been hospitalized.

Number of Persons with COVID-191 214 Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2 (1%) Hospitalizations 33 (15%) Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories 2 4,524 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 2,934 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL 3 285 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 925

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.