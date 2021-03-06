March 27: NH Black Women Health Project presents Healing Circles 2021

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Join the NH Black Women Health Project and partners for virtual Healing Circles 2021 on March 27 from 2:30-4 p.m. featuring a book discussion on “Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health,” by Dr. Rheeda Walker.

Join the Circle of Sharing to consider views on Black mental health, with a focus on healing and positive tools.

The program is made possible with support from partner organizations including Black History Trail NH, Outreach for Black Unity, Victory Women of Vision, Requity Labs and Keene State College.

To register and receive Zoom information email nhbwhp@gmail.com