March 27 COVID-19 update: 29 news cases, 3 from Manchester; second death reported from the disease

CONCORD, NH – A second man from Hillsborough County has died from COVID-19 as the NH Department of Health and Human Services on Friday updated the current number of cases diagnosed as 187. A first death from COVID-19 was reported on March 23.

There were 29 new positive test results recorded Friday.

The new cases are 10 adult males and 19 adult females. The new cases reside in Rockingham (8), Merrimack (4), Strafford (4), Grafton (3), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Belknap (1), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (2). Sixteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in the majority of counties. The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Four of the new cases are currently hospitalized; thus far, 30 patients of the 187 positive cases (16%) have been hospitalized.

The deceased was a male resident of Hillsborough County who was over 60 years old and had multiple underlying health issues. The State expresses our sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.

Current situation in NH