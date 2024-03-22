March 26: NH DOT doing daytime Work on I-93 N in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will temporarily close the two right-most lanes on I-93 northbound in Manchester just before exit 6 to relocate the existing exit sign and remove the overhead sign structure.

Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Tuesday morning, March 26, 2024, from 8:30 am to 1:30 p.m. Exit 6 and a left-hand lane will remain open for motorists to travel.

Traffic control devices will be used to direct and inform local traffic. Motorists are encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic-related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/.