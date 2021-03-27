March 26 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 389 positive results with 36 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, March 26, 2021, DHHS announced 389 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.9%. Today’s results include 203 people who tested positive by PCR test and 186 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,718 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/25: 389 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (112), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (78), Strafford (35), Merrimack (25), Belknap (12), Coos (12), Grafton (11), Carroll (6), Cheshire (6), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (36) and Nashua (31). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 71 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 82,374 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 26, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 82,374 Recovered 78,425 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,231 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,718 Current Hospitalizations 71 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 654,566 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,549 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 70,217 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 269

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/22 3/23 3/2 3/25 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 646 174 0 24 411 426 497 311 LabCorp 375 463 296 426 516 578 443 442 Quest Diagnostics 508 405 426 359 396 554 579 461 Mako Medical 53 23 9 8 556 451 35 162 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 488 276 110 134 487 388 1 269 NorDX Laboratory 269 114 83 68 480 326 297 234 Broad Institute 5,319 2,385 615 1,009 5,270 5,166 2,342 3,158 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 500 292 225 361 557 718 372 432 Other Laboratory* 622 249 265 407 471 784 387 455 University of New Hampshire** 2,703 3,232 151 4,179 3,473 3,886 3,908 3,076 Total 11,483 7,613 2,180 6,975 12,617 13,277 8,861 9,001 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/22 3/23 3/2 3/25 Daily Average LabCorp 10 7 2 2 18 9 15 9 Quest Diagnostics 21 9 2 6 12 15 5 10 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 5 1 5 3 4 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 1 Other Laboratory* 10 1 2 8 1 7 0 4 Total 49 22 7 22 34 36 22 27

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.