March 26: 21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, including 4 in Manchester and 1 male under age 18

CONCORD, NH – The state has confirmed 21 new positive test results for COVID-19 and issued two specific scenarios for which they say someone with COVID-19 was in a public space.

New Cases

On March 26, 2020, DHHS announced 21 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 158 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. The new cases are five adult males, 15 adult females, and one male under age 18. The new cases reside in Rockingham (11), Merrimack (2) Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), Cheshire (1), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the City of Manchester (4). Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in the majority of counties. The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Three of the new cases are currently hospitalized; thus far, 25 patients of the 158 positive cases (16%) have been hospitalized.

Honey Dew Donuts and Coe-Brown Academy

DHHS also issued guidance regarding two potential community exposures of the coronavirus.

DHHS has determined that a person with COVID-19 was at Honey Dew Donuts, Season’s Corner Market, 501 South Broadway in Salem, NH on the following dates and times:

Tuesday March 17, 2020, 5 – 6 a.m.

Wednesday March 18, 2020, 5-10 a.m.

Thursday March 19, 2020, 5-7:30 a.m.

Any individuals who visited the Honey Dew Donuts on the dates and times above may have been potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus and should observe their health for fever or respiratory illness. Any person who visited the facility and develops symptoms should stay away from other people, and immediately contact their healthcare provider.

DHHS has also determined that a person with COVID-19 attended an event that began at 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Garrish Gym at Coe-Brown Academy, 907 1st New Hampshire Turnpike in Northwood, NH. Any individual who attended the event on March 14 in the Garrish Gym at Coe-Brown Academy may have been potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus and should observe their health for fever or respiratory illness. Any person who was in the Garrish Gym during the event and develops symptoms should stay away from other people, and immediately contact their healthcare provider. The risk of exposure applies only to the Garrish Gym during the event at 7:00 pm, and not to attendance at the school or at other school activities.

Instructions for self-observation are available here: https://www.nh.gov/covid19/residents/documents/self-observation-covid.pdf

Current Situation in New Hampshire

NH Persons with COVID-191 158 Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1 (<1%) Hospitalizations 25 (16%) Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2 3,395 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 2,721 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 592 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 825

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.