March 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 98 positive results with 5 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update on the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

On Friday, March 25, 2022, DHHS announced 98 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, March 24. Today’s results include 76 people who tested positive by PCR test and 22 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,024 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ten individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (21), Rockingham (13), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Merrimack (10), Cheshire (7), Grafton (7), Coos (3), Sullivan (3), Belknap (2), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (10) and Manchester (5). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

DHHS has no additional deaths to report.

There are currently 26 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic there have been a total of 301,777 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 25, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 301,777 Recovered 298,308 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,445 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,024 Current Hospitalizations 26

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.