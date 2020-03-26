March 25: COVID-19 community transmission on rise in NH as DHHS confirms 29 new cases

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, the state announced 29 new positive test results for COVID-19 bringing the total to 137 saying community transmission is increasing in New Hampshire.

The new cases are 12 adult men, 16 women and one female under age 18, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, the state warned people who may have been on a Concord Coach Lines bus on four days in March between New Hampshire and Boston to take precautions because someone on the buses tested positive for COVID-19.

Any individuals who rode on one of the Concord Coach Lines buses (below) may have been potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus and should stay at home and monitor their health for fever or respiratory illness, according the state.

Anyone on those buses who has developed symptoms should stay away from other people, and immediately contact their healthcare provider, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

· 3/11/20: 3:15 a.m. bus from Concord, NH – Boston Express Londonderry – South Station – Boston Logan Airport

· 3/13/20: 5:40 p.m. bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, NH – Tilton – Plymouth – Lincoln – Littleton

· 3/14/20: 5 a.m. bus from Concord, NH – Boston Express Londonderry – Boston Express Salem – South Station – Boston Logan Airport

· 3/16/20: 1:40 p.m. bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, NH

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services:

The 29 new cases announced on Wednesday are people who live in Rockingham (14), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), Grafton (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the City of Manchester (2).

Thirteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in the majority of counties. The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Six of the new cases are currently hospitalized; thus far, 19 patients of the 137 positive cases (14%) have been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

NH Persons with COVID-191 137 Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1 (<1%) Hospitalizations 19 (14%) Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2 3,001 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 2,620 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 712 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 650

1Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Guidance for self-quarantine is available at: https://www.nh.gov/covid19/residents/documents/self-quarantine-covid.pdf

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.nh.gov/covid19.

