March 24 – Small Business Owners Webcast: How to access help to keep your business going

MANCHESTER, NH – The Small Business Administration in conjunction with Intown Manchester and Primerica Blais Association, will host a Small Business Owners Webcast on March 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Learn how to access help to keep your business going.

This webinar will go over what you need to do to get financial help and other resources to keep you going. You must register and get a link to attend this workshop, we will be limited to 100 participants. Click here to register.

Our hearts go out to all our business owners, we want to help you get through this mess. If you have any questions please reach out to Rick Blais 603-641-2527.