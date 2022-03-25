March 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 143 positive results with 2 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, March 24, 2022, DHHS announced 143 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, March 23. Today’s results include 95 people who tested positive by PCR test and 48 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,070 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 60% being female and 40% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (29), Strafford (28), Grafton (16), Merrimack (12), Cheshire (11), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Sullivan (6), Belknap (4), Carroll (4), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (10) and Manchester (2). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 24 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 301,687 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 24, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 301,687 Recovered 298,172 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,445 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,070 Current Hospitalizations 24

