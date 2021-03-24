March 24 NH COVID-19 update: 360 positive results with 26 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported plus 6 more recently confirmed

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, DHHS announced 360 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.1%. Please note, there have been an additional 54 cases added to the case count, in addition to the new cases above. These cases were identified during data quality assurance activities and are from December 2020 through March 2021. Today’s results include 206 people who tested positive by PCR test and 154 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,590 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:
- 3/23: 360 new cases
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seventy-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47% being female and 53% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (113), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (60), Strafford (37), Merrimack (26), Cheshire (23), Grafton (11), Belknap (9), Carroll (9), Coos (8), and Sullivan (5) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (24) and Manchester (16). The county of residence is being determined for nineteen new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Investigations are pending and risk factors for new cases are unknown at this time.
DHHS has also announced 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Six of the deaths announced today occurred prior to March 2021 and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.
- 1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age
- 2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age
- 2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age
- 1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 70 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 81,521 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 24, 2021, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19
|81,521
|Recovered
|77,703 (95%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|1,228 (2%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|2,590
|Current Hospitalizations
|70
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|651,684
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|38,481
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|70,033
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|335
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|3/17
|3/18
|3/19
|3/20
|3/21
|3/22
|3/23
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|549
|734
|646
|174
|0
|24
|411
|363
|LabCorp
|510
|565
|375
|462
|296
|426
|500
|448
|Quest Diagnostics
|749
|558
|508
|405
|427
|359
|370
|482
|Mako Medical
|482
|65
|53
|23
|9
|8
|556
|171
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|406
|447
|488
|276
|110
|134
|9
|267
|NorDX Laboratory
|342
|377
|269
|114
|83
|68
|479
|247
|Broad Institute
|4,868
|2,789
|5,318
|2,385
|615
|1,009
|5,202
|3,169
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|701
|481
|501
|292
|225
|361
|405
|424
|Other Laboratory*
|875
|687
|627
|249
|265
|361
|244
|473
|University of New Hampshire**
|2,764
|4,635
|2,703
|3,232
|149
|4,179
|3,473
|3,019
|Total
|12,246
|11,338
|11,488
|7,612
|2,179
|6,929
|11,649
|9,063
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|3/17
|3/18
|3/19
|3/20
|3/21
|3/22
|3/23
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|15
|10
|10
|7
|2
|2
|18
|9
|Quest Diagnostics
|18
|13
|21
|9
|2
|6
|10
|11
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|3
|10
|8
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|NorDX Laboratory
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Other Laboratory*
|8
|3
|10
|1
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Total
|45
|36
|49
|22
|7
|22
|28
|30
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.
Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.