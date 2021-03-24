March 24: Free virtual homebuying Q&A event

If homeownership is on your horizon, make sure to join our upcoming Homebuying Readiness Q&A forum, live-streamed from SEE Science Center in Manchester, on Wednesday March 24 at 7 p.m.

For every registered attendant, we will donate $20 to the SEE Science Center to support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education through fun, hands-on experiences.

From how to get prequalified for a mortgage, to finding a realtor, to navigating a purchase and sales agreement, get your top questions ready for our homebuying experts:

Matt Gallant, Service CU Real Estate Lending Specialist

Robin Shargo, Business Development Manager, Market Street Settlement Group

Michael Gagne, licensed HomeSmart Realtor

We anticipate a high volume of questions, and our experts will do their best to get to them all. We recommend using the box below to submit your question(s) ahead of time, to make sure they get answered during the live event!

Click here to register.