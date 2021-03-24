March 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 386 positive results with 29 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, DHHS announced 386 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.5%. Today’s results include 194 people who tested positive by PCR test and 192 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,476 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/22: 386 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (112), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (68), Merrimack (31), Strafford (28), Grafton (23), Belknap (18), Cheshire (15), Carroll (7), Coos (6), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (29) and Nashua (27). The county of residence is being determined for nineteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 64 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 81,132 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 23, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 81,132 Recovered 77,438 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,218 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,476 Current Hospitalizations 64 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 650,477 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,436 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 70,021 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 205

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Allocation Summary through Sunday, March 21, 2021 – First Doses Only

Phase Doses allocated to date Estimated persons in group % of needed amount allocated Phase 1a 112,915 112,915 100% Phase 1b 211,245 325,000 65% Phase 2a 21,230 55,000 39% State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs 1,100 1,100 100% Total 346,490 494,015 70%

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 107,110 90,337 103,155 36 59,939 43,180 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 49,087 0 26,735 22,352 State-managed fixed sites 270,943 260,160 263,550 0 184,206 79,344 Regional public health network mobile sites 81,030 47,470 43,235 1,757 30,105 11,373 Retail Pharmacy** 69,700 69,700 28,827 0 22,450 6,377 Supersites 11,600 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0 Other 15,545 5,700 4,467 0 3,981 486 Total 609,943 536,522 503,750 13,222 327,416 163,112

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 890 922 10 510 402 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 4,162 4,458 5 3,099 1,354 Catholic Medical Center 4,256 4,446 0 2,330 2,116 Cheshire Medical Center 2,725 2,635 0 1,322 1,313 Concord Hospital 5,010 5,290 0 2,701 2,589 Cottage Hospital 385 412 0 213 199 Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,840 0 2,958 2,882 Encompass Health 255 274 0 147 127 Exeter Hospital 3,655 4,099 0 2,060 2,039 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,425 0 730 695 Hampstead Hospital 2,305 3,226 0 2,272 954 Huggins Hospital 4,703 4,769 0 3,359 1,410 Littleton Regional Hospital 4,693 6,940 0 4,622 2,318 Lakes Region General Hospital 6,242 8,541 0 5,576 2,965 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 15,245 16,842 21 8,867 7,954 Memorial Hospital 4,085 6,892 0 4,712 2,180 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,065 1,025 0 521 504 New London Hospital 825 711 0 363 348 New Hampshire Hospital 970 956 0 526 430 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,290 1,310 0 666 644 Parkland Medical Center 1,130 1,155 0 582 573 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 2,960 3,110 0 1,594 1,516 Southern NH Medical Center 3,292 3,279 0 1,693 1,586 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 693 0 364 329 St. Joseph Hospital 2,542 2,618 0 1,380 1,238 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 1,505 1,728 0 1,183 545 Valley Regional Hospital 540 538 0 277 261 Weeks Medical Center 2,800 3,544 0 2,525 1,019 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,322 5,477 0 2,787 2,690 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 33,272 38,044 0 25,957 12,087 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,509 0 1,175 334 State of NH- Central NH 11,056 9,473 0 7,112 2,361 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 19,656 24,461 0 17,351 7,110 State of NH- Greater Nashua 30,595 33,216 0 23,421 9,795 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 11,642 10,520 0 7,087 3,433 State of NH- Manchester 33,344 31,531 0 21,502 10,029 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 746 0 594 152 State of NH- Seacoast 31,102 29,371 0 20,371 9,000 State of NH- South Central 36,462 33,752 0 22,940 10,812 State of NH- Strafford County 25,315 29,036 0 20,414 8,622 State of NH- Upper Valley 10,183 10,069 0 7,382 2,687 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 13,493 11,822 0 8,900 2,922 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 5,229 4,669 1,757 1,627 1,285 Carroll County RPHN 1,981 2,083 0 1,374 709 Central NH RPHN 5,520 5,317 0 3,255 2,062 Greater Manchester RPHN 6,271 1,302 0 1,020 282 Greater Nashua RPHN 3,132 4,025 0 2,806 1,219 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 936 1,078 0 725 353 North Country RPHN 2,880 3,003 0 2,225 778 Seacoast RPHN 5,306 4,977 0 4,115 862 South Central RPHN 3,166 3,049 0 2,736 313 Strafford County RPHN 6,183 6,639 0 5,006 1,633 Upper Valley RPHN 4,030 4,024 0 2,999 1,025 Winnipesaukee RPHN 2,836 3,069 0 2,217 852 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6- 8 11,600 11,429 11,429 0 0

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through March 21st, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/16 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/22 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 270 549 734 645 174 0 24 342 LabCorp 504 510 565 375 461 296 411 446 Quest Diagnostics 279 749 558 508 405 427 356 469 Mako Medical 627 482 65 53 23 9 8 181 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 524 406 447 488 276 110 86 334 NorDX Laboratory 515 342 377 269 114 83 68 253 Broad Institute 4,475 4,868 2,789 5,318 2,385 615 721 3,024 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 502 701 481 501 292 225 300 429 Other Laboratory* 522 874 686 625 249 256 203 488 University of New Hampshire** 4,502 2,764 4,636 2,703 3,232 149 4,179 3,166 Total 12,720 12,245 11,338 11,485 7,611 2,170 6,356 9,132 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/16 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/22 Daily Average LabCorp 8 15 10 10 7 2 2 8 Quest Diagnostics 17 18 13 21 9 2 6 12 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 3 10 8 5 1 3 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 Other Laboratory* 5 8 3 10 1 2 2 4 Total 35 45 36 49 22 7 14 30

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.