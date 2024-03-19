March 23: Become a successful landlord workshop

MANCHESTER, NH – If you are interested in owning a multifamily home, attend this seminar to understand the rewards, risks, and responsibilities.
Saturday, March 23 · 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire
801 Elm Street 2nd Floor Manchester
Click here to register via Eventbrite.
If you are interested in owning a multifamily home, or already do, attend this seminar to understand the rewards, risks, and responsibilities associated with two- to four-family homes. Review how to find reliable tenants, the rental application process, fair housing issues, the eviction process, mortgage specifications and applicable laws.
Pre-registration is required. Up to two people per household.