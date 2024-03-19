March 23: Become a successful landlord workshop

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Press Release Civics, Events, Housing 0

MANCHESTER, NH – If you are interested in owning a multifamily home, attend this seminar to understand the rewards, risks, and responsibilities.

Saturday, March 23 · 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire

801 Elm Street 2nd Floor Manchester

Click here to register via Eventbrite.

If you are interested in owning a multifamily home, or already do, attend this seminar to understand the rewards, risks, and responsibilities associated with two- to four-family homes. Review how to find reliable tenants, the rental application process, fair housing issues, the eviction process, mortgage specifications and applicable laws.

Pre-registration is required. Up to two people per household.

