March 23-26 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

THURSDAY, MARCH 23rd

Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

KOHA / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Justin Jordan / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Clint Lapointe / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Mugsy Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Steve Prisby / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 24th

Dwayne Haggins / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) 8pm

Another Shot / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

D-Comp Trio / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Jennifer Mitchell / Town Cabin Pub (Candia) / 8pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Sirsy / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Frankie Boy & the Blues Express / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 25th

Justin Cohn / Downtown Winters Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4:00pm

George Barber / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Fever Slip / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Josh Foster / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Brad Myrick / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Young Guns / The Bar (Hudson) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Jon Ross / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin & Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 26th

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Stephen Deluca / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 11:30am

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 11am

Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, MARCH 23th

IRELAND WITH MICHAEL LONDRA / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Ireland With Michael LIVE is a multimedia experience that combines the music, dance & stories of Ireland and features the ethereal voice of leading Irish tenor Michael Londra, Londra interlaces songs and stories of Ireland to a backdrop of spectacular footage filmed for his PBS travel series in his new show Ireland With Michael LIVE. In doing so, he creates an immersive journey around the Emerald Isle for his audience. Irish dancers, Fiddles and Pipes add to the feast of Celtic talent onstage, drawing the audience across the Atlantic Ocean to Ireland. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

COMEDIAN COREY RODRIGUES / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Corey Rodrigues made his late-night TV debut on the Conan O’Brien show in 2019. He currently can be heard daily on Sirius XM. “His comedy is honest and fun”, constantly peppering in stories from his life and the lives of those around him. Referred to as funny, endearing, edgy, quick and exceptionally likeable when he is on the stage, Corey owns the crowd! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

AQUANET ’80s ROCK CONCERT / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Aquanett is one of the most decadent and colorful 80’s Rock tribute acts today, covering bands such as Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Ozzy, Guns and Roses, Heart, Van Halen, Metallica, Journey and more. Seeing is believing, but know that Aquanett is truly an experience, unlike anything you have seen before…or at least since 1991! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, MARCH 24th

ANYTHING GOES – YOUTH EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / 7pm (Saturday at 2pm, Sunday at 2pm as well). – DIRECT/x

Anything Goes: Youth Edition is a brief adaptation of Anything Goes, specially tailored for younger actors and perfect for the entire family! Presented the Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts Youth & Teens, join us for a wacky shipboard farce featuring romance, intrigue, colorful characters and a glorious score from Cole Porter. Highlights include: “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Friendship,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “Blow, Gabriel, Blow,” and the title number. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

FNC: MARK RILEY & FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

ark Riley was born and raised in Boston (yes, he can sort of pronounce his “r’s”) and is one of the most-booked comedians in New England. His high energy and unique perspective on everyday situations combined with his sharp observational humor keeps audiences in stitches. His material is always changing so you’ll never see the same show twice. He connects with audiences in a unique way and is fearless to hecklers! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588.

QUEEN CITY IMPROV. / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Queen City Improv is Manchester’s finest improv troupe, and they’re bringing their act to the Capital City! Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out! www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

KILLER QUEEN / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm (Saturday 7:30pm as well) DIRECT/x

A night filled with top hits showcasing the music of Queen. Killer Queen celebrates Freddie mercury who is regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of Rock music. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MARCH 25th

THE LADIES OF SONG / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 4-7pm / FREE EVENT

Part of the “Granite State of Mind” Rising Star Series. Four top-notch musicians taking the stage at the Shaskeen Pub, 909 Elm St. in Manchester, on March 25 from 4-7 p.m. They each will play for 30-40 minutes with a 15-minute intermission between the third and fourth performance.

A COMEDY SPECIAL WITH DORIS BALLARD / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

SHE’S BAAAACK! It’s been nearly three years since Doris Ballard has performed in Concord, NH. Recognized by the Hippo Press as one of NH’s 2022 Best Local Comedians, she now returns to the Hatbox where her career in stand-up began with the debut of her one-woman show, “Say Five Hail Mary’s.” There may be one woman, but a few men will also share the stage, including music by DJ Kenny P, comedy by Rick Gauthier, and Norm Ballard, her husband and sidekick of 51 years. Expect the show, which is written for mature adults, to include audience participation and many surprises.

Ages 18+. BYOB – www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

AN EVENING WITH TOM RUSH / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Tom Rush is a gifted musician and performer, whose shows offer a musical celebration…a journey into the tradition and spectrum of what music has been, can be, and will become. His distinctive guitar style, wry humor and warm, expressive voice have made him both a legend and a lure to audiences around the world. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588.

BLUES BROTHERS – THE NEXT GENERATION / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

They’re on a mission… Since 1996, Blues Brothers the Next Generation has been entertaining New England with their high-energy tribute to the legendary showband that revitalized the R&B scene in the late ’70s and early ’80s. Grab your shades, skinny ties and fedoras, and throw on your boogie shoes, because when the band starts rockin’, the joint begins to swing! You don’t want to be left out of this party. If you can’t find a partner, grab a wooden chair! BBNG lets you lose yourself in the world of Jake, Elwood and Brother Zee Blues as the 11-piece showband extravaganza brings back the favorite hits, wacky dances and antics of the cult classic film and band. With their trusty Bluesmobile guiding them, BBNG is heading your way for an unforgettable night of music and fun. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, MARCH 26th

MATT RIFE – COMEDIAN / Capitol Center (Concord) / 5pm and 8pm – DIRECT/x

Matt Rife has exploded as one of the fastest-growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 5 Million followers, and more than 260 million views globally. Rife brings forth his refreshingly genuine presence along with elevated material that is quick-witted and vulnerable. From Columbus Ohio, Matt started performing at the age of fifteen opening for comedians such as Dane Cook, Ralphie May, and DeRay Davis. He made his television debut on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” as the youngest cast member in history for four seasons before moving on to other MTV properties, such as hosting the reboot of “TRL” and appearing on “The Challenge.” As one of the hottest comedians in the business, Rife has been selling out at comedy clubs and theaters all across the country, and is gearing up to embark on his biggest tour yet in 2023. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

LOVE OUR PLANET – ART EXHIBIT / Massabesic Center (Auburn) / through April 29th

The Manchester Artists Association presents Love Our Planet – a Spring exhibit to celebrate Earth Day with art that showcases the beauty of the natural world and the wondrous wildlife that share this planet with us. To help support environmental protection and the NH Audubon mission, thirteen talented artists will be exhibiting over 30 original pieces in various mediums including oils, watercolors, acrylics, pastel, mixed media, pen and ink, pencil, and photography. Love Our Planet will be on view at the Massabesic Center from Wednesday, March 1, 2023 through Saturday, April 29, 2023. All works are available for immediate purchase, including additional prints and cards displayed in the store, with 30% of the proceeds going to support the mission of NH Audubon. https://www.nhaudubon.org/event/love-our-planet-art-exhibit/2023-03-19

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!