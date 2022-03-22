March 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 89 positive results with 5 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, DHHS announced 89 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, March 21. Today’s results include 68 people who tested positive by PCR test and 21 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 881 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Grafton (27), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Rockingham (11), Merrimack (6), Strafford (6), Cheshire (4), Sullivan (4), Belknap (2), Coos (2), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (5) and Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 27 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 301,385 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 22, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 301,385 Recovered 298,062 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,442 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 881 Current Hospitalizations 27

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Dec 6th, 2021 Male Rockingham 60-69 Week of Dec 27th, 2021 Female Rockingham 50-59 Week of Jan 17th, 2022 Male Hillsborough 60-69

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.