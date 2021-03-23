March 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 207 positive results with15 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, March 22, 2021, DHHS announced 207 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 7.7%. Today’s results include 148 people who tested positive by PCR test and 59 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,334 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/21: 207 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (49), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (39), Strafford (20), Merrimack (19), Grafton (8), Sullivan (8), Cheshire (7), Belknap (3), Carroll (1), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (15) and Nashua (15). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 72 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 80,750 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 22, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 80,750 Recovered 77,199 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,217 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,334 Current Hospitalizations 72 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 649,529 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,413 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 69,995 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 99

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/15 3/16 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 53 270 549 734 645 174 0 346 LabCorp 358 504 510 564 372 450 291 436 Quest Diagnostics 261 279 749 558 498 402 411 451 Mako Medical 0 627 482 65 53 23 9 180 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 204 524 406 447 488 276 108 350 NorDX Laboratory 66 515 342 377 269 114 83 252 Broad Institute 889 4,475 4,868 2,789 5,318 2,385 613 3,048 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 344 502 701 481 501 292 194 431 Other Laboratory* 308 522 869 662 578 203 136 468 University of New Hampshire** 3,742 4,502 2,764 4,636 2,703 3,231 149 3,104 Total 6,225 12,720 12,240 11,313 11,425 7,550 1,994 9,067 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/15 3/16 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 Daily Average LabCorp 4 8 15 10 10 6 2 8 Quest Diagnostics 5 17 18 13 20 9 0 12 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 5 3 10 8 5 1 5 NorDX Laboratory 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Other Laboratory* 4 5 8 3 10 1 2 5 Total 20 35 45 36 48 21 5 30

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.