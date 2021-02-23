March 22: Interfaith Women of NH present ‘Let’s Talk: Faith and Race’

Interfaith Women of New Hampshire invites you to a special program via Zoom, ‘Let’s Talk: Faith and Race’, on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 6:45 p.m.

Much has happened in our world to raise questions and concerns about how we interact and respond to each other as people of faith. “Let’s Talk: Faith and Race,” brings guidance to us from leaders of the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths.

IWNH is grateful to the NH Council of Churches and the Turkish Cultural Center of Connecticut who have provided access to these prerecorded videos.

We invite you to view these thoughtful, faith-based presentations, and stay with us for Zoom “break out room” discussions facilitated by the IWNH Leadership Team to share your related thoughts and lived experience regarding the matter of faith and race.

TO REGISTER: email interfaithwomennh@gmail.com. Once registered you will receive a Zoom meeting invitation. Check-in on 3/22/21 begins at 6:30 p.m. Program begins promptly at 6:45 p.m. For questions, call 603-233-7760 or visit our website: interfaithwomennh.org to learn more about us.