March 21: We Need Diverse Authors: Finding and Telling Your Diverse Children’s Stories

MANCHESTER, NH — Feel like the bookshelves don’t reflect your marginalized experience? If you are writing from the margins, join this workshop with 2019 Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators Windows and Mirrors award winner, Loretta L.C. Brady. In this workshop you will learn how other minority, LGBQT, disabled, and immigrant writers are working to craft stories for the children’s literary market.

Psychologist and inclusion expert Dr. Brady will review the current market of children’s literature including fiction and nonfiction Picture Book, Middle Grade, and YA. Participants will be able to share pages in progress and discuss: Children’s Literature 101; writing diverse stories; and surviving exclusion (aka how to create a writing community when you feel like the only one).

WHERE: The workshop will be held at The Ford House on the campus of SNHU (2500 North River Road, Manchester, NH 03106)

WHEN: Saturday, March 21, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

COST: This workshop is $65 for NH Writer Project members or $85 for nonmembers and is limited to 12 students.

About Dr. Brady

Loretta L.C. Brady, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist, writer, and Professor of psychology at Saint Anselm College. She received her doctorate from Fordham University. She is the co-director of the Saint Anselm College “Center for Teaching Excellence.” In addition, she serves on the boards of the Center for Ethics In Business & Governance at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, and as a trustee of Elliot Health System and The Granite YMCA. A writer, her work has appeared in NHBR, Business NH Magazine, and she has been a source for the New York Times, USA Today, and the Washington Post on issues related to workforce development and resilience. She received “Best Specialty Column” second place by the New England Press Association Awards 2016; Finalist for a Jack Jones Literary Arts fellowship in 2018 for her novel in progress “Shots” and received the 2019 Windows & Mirrors New England SCBWI nonmember award for her children’s book manuscript “Sleepover.”