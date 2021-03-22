March 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 241 positive results with 15 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, March 21, 2021, DHHS announced 241 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.4%. Today’s results include 181 people who tested positive by PCR test and 60 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,377 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/20: 241 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 40 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (68), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (33), Strafford (33), Merrimack (22), Cheshire (13), Coos (6), Belknap (5), Grafton (4), Carroll (3), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (15) and Nashua (23). The county of residence is being determined for 14 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

There are currently 72 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 80,543 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 21, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 80,543 Recovered 76,949 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,217 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,377 Current Hospitalizations 72 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 648,883 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,401 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 90

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/14 3/15 3/16 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 0 53 270 549 734 645 174 346 LabCorp 216 358 504 510 564 372 428 422 Quest Diagnostics 350 261 279 749 558 498 385 440 Mako Medical 17 0 627 482 65 53 23 181 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 167 204 524 406 447 488 264 357 NorDX Laboratory 39 66 515 342 377 269 114 246 Broad Institute 737 889 4,475 4,868 2,789 5,318 2,379 3,065 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 260 344 502 701 481 501 265 436 Other Laboratory* 228 308 521 863 629 535 173 465 University of New Hampshire** 63 3,742 4,502 2,763 4,636 2,703 3,231 3,091 Total 2,077 6,225 12,719 12,233 11,280 11,382 7,436 9,050 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/14 3/15 3/16 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 Daily Average LabCorp 0 4 8 15 10 10 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 0 5 17 18 13 20 9 12 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 4 5 3 10 8 5 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 Other Laboratory* 3 4 5 8 3 8 1 5 Total 4 20 35 45 36 46 15 29

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.