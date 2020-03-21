March 21 DHHS COVID-19 update: 10 more confirmed positive cases with a total of 65 in NH

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update for March 21, 2020, on the new coronavirus, COVID-19. DHHS will continue to issue COVID-19 updates each day to provide media and the public with current information about the State’s efforts.

New COVID-19 Cases in New Hampshire

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, DHHS announced 10 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 65 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. The new cases are all adults, including five males and five females. County or city of residence are Rockingham (5), Grafton (1), Manchester (1), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1). This is the first positive case of COVID-19 identified in Strafford County. Six of the cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Four of the cases, including in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties, have no identified risk factors, indicating additional community-based transmission of COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Community-based transmission has been identified in Carroll, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham counties and the city of Manchester. One new case is hospitalized; thus far, three patients out of the 65 positive cases (5%) have been hospitalized. The other new cases are isolating at home.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated March 21, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-191 65 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL2 959 Total Persons Tested at NH PHL3 2,212 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 750

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL). Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

3 Includes specimens sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.