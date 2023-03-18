March 21 ‘Crying in the Wilderness: An Immigrant’s Journey in Detention’: Opening reception at MCC

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Community College Art Gallery Committee is excited to announce the next art exhibition coming to Manchester Community College: “Crying in the Wilderness: An Immigrant’s Journey in Detention” featuring photos by Becky Field.

Opening reception is Tuesday, March 21 from 4 – 6 p.m. in the MCC Student Center, upper level. Light refreshments will be served and the public is invited.

MCC welcomes its second local artist, Becky Field, as part of a series of art installations that engage the narratives of the vibrant community MCC serves. This exhibition features photos, words and artwork illustrating the physical and emotional toll of immigrant detention. “Crying in the Wilderness: An Immigrant’s Journey in Detention” includes 10 large black-and-white photos printed on canvas and suspended within a freestanding black frame with black cord, symbolizing the bondage of detention.

“Art appreciation is essential to higher education and this exhibit encourages reflection and dialogue,” says Colleen Jennings, Department Chair for English, Humanities and Languages at MCC. “Our students and community may experience empathy and hope through the narratives of others.”

The Manchester Community College Art Gallery aims to enrich and expand the intellectual, creative and academic lives of MCC students, faculty and staff and the greater Manchester community. More information about Becky Field.

This exhibit is supported in part by a grant from the NH State Council on the Arts.

Manchester Community College is located at 1066 Front Street, Manchester, NH