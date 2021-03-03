March 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 242 positive results with 18 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, DHHS announced 242 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.6%. Today’s results include 109 people who tested positive by PCR test and 133 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,274 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/1: 242 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (58), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (36), Merrimack (27), Cheshire (25), Strafford (22), Belknap (10), Grafton (6), Carroll (5), Coos (4), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (18) and Nashua (10). The county of residence is being determined for twenty new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 88 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 75,803 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 2, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 75,803 Recovered 72,359 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,170 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,274 Current Hospitalizations 88 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 629,365 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,741 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,791 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 44

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/23 2/24 2/25 2/26 2/27 2/28 3/1 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 313 726 1,004 261 335 0 87 389 LabCorp 753 574 489 496 441 347 301 486 Quest Diagnostics 466 695 621 588 481 338 252 492 Mako Medical 279 310 629 98 118 31 17 212 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 434 359 399 458 372 101 248 339 NorDX Laboratory 612 452 462 276 138 150 87 311 Broad Institute 4,548 3,689 2,315 5,358 4,065 1,404 1,865 3,321 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 524 677 401 426 291 235 331 412 Other Laboratory* 339 632 642 344 273 210 140 369 University of New Hampshire** 4,348 3,478 4,051 3,706 2,291 12 3,897 3,112 Total 12,616 11,592 11,013 12,011 8,805 2,828 7,225 9,441 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/23 2/24 2/25 2/26 2/27 2/28 3/1 Daily Average LabCorp 24 22 7 10 16 4 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 12 20 22 20 19 8 7 15 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 5 7 1 2 0 7 4 NorDX Laboratory 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 1 5 13 11 6 0 2 5 Total 42 53 49 43 43 12 16 37

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.