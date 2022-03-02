March 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 141 positive results with 8 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, DHHS announced 141 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, March 1. Today’s results include 89 people who tested positive by PCR test and 52 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 3 new cases from Thursday, February 24 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 555; an additional 1 new case from Friday, February 25 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 156; and an additional 3 new cases from Monday, February 28 (1 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 194. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,431 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 14 people under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 65% being female and 35% being male. The new cases reside in Grafton (35), Strafford (27), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (23), Carroll (12), Merrimack (9), Rockingham (9), Cheshire (3), Sullivan (3), Belknap (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for 8 new cases.

DHHS has also announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Grafton County, fewer than 60 years of age

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 73 people hospitalized in New Hampshire with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 298,808 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 2, 2022, 9 a.m.)