March 2: Level-Up Film Club for students in grade 5-8 discusses ‘Hidden Figures’

Media Power Youth is excited to announce that their selection for this month’s Level Up Film Club is “Hidden Figures“! The ’60s was a time for scientific advancement but also a time of activism and change. Who worked behind the scenes to send Americans to space for the first time? “Hidden Figures” follows three black women working for NASA in the midst of civil rights and the space race. Watch the film on your own (streaming on Disney Plus) and then join us for a guided, virtual discussion on Tuesday, March 2, from 6-7 p.m.

This event is free and open to students in grades 5-8. Register here. You can learn more about the Level Up Film Club at mediapoweryouth.org/filmclub. If you have any questions, please email our education manager, Claire Garand, at claire.garand@mediapoweryouth.org.

Media Power Youth is a Manchester-based nonprofit organization that specializes in health-focused media education. Media Power Youth provides resources to schools and offers creative learning experiences for children and families on how media and technology shape our social, physical, and mental health. You can learn more at mediapoweryouth.org.