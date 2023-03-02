March 2-5 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, MARCH 2nd

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Zangri / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

KOHA / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Chuck Alaimo / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Justin Jordan / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 3rd

Kimayo / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Sink With Me / Jewel Night Club (Manchester) / 7pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Swipe Right / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Remy Roskin / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Fatbunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 4th

Ryan Williamson / Downtown Winter Farmer’s Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Jonny Friday / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Charlie Chronopolous / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 6pm

Karen Grenier / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Chris Lester / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Eric Marcs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 7pm

The Humans Being / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 8pm

603’s / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Johnny & the Two-Timers / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 5th

Nate Comp / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Lewis Goodwin Solo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Steve Prisby / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

THURSDAY, MARCH 2nd

DUELING PIANOS with THE FLYING IVORIES / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos Show delivers an all-request, rock and roll sing-along that is a rockin’ good time! These hilarious, talented musicians are so versatile, they can play a wide range of musical styles. Their all-request sing-along performances always sell out, and no two shows are ever the same! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

2023 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS – DOCUMENTARY / Red River Theatres (Concord) – DIRECT/x

Red River offers audiences the chance to watch the short films nominated for Academy Awards again this year. All categories will be shown: Animated, Live Action and Documentary. Audience guidelines regarding program content and show times can be found at www.redrivertheatres.org Also check out their other “Oscar Nominated Shorts” showings throughout the weekend – PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED (Thursday only).

FRIDAY, MARCH 3rd

FNC: STEVE BJORK & FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Today, Stephen Bjork is a polished veteran of the highly competitive Boston comedy scene with crisscrossing tours of the country under his belt. His material is intelligent, sometimes absurd, and always accessible; but first and foremost it is funny. What truly sets him apart from the teeming crowd of today’s comedians is that you never have to ask Bjork to work ‘clean.’ While so many comedians think working clean means simply omitting the F-bomb, Bjork takes everyday life and turns it upside down in a way that every demographic in any given audience can enjoy. And because he does it so well, no one ever misses the filth. A longtime favorite in nightclubs and colleges around the country, Bjork enjoys equal success in corporate settings. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588.

VANITIES / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through March 19th – DIRECT/x

A comedy-drama by Jack Heifner / Produced by Creative Ambitions Performance Studio. “Vanities” centers on the lives and friendship of three Texas cheerleaders – beginning in 1963 when the ladies were in high school, continuing through their college years as sorority sisters in 1968, and finally catching up with them again in 1974 when they realize that their interests and livelihoods have changed in many ways. “Vanities” is a story that hits home with many friends who were inseparable in their younger years only to see life’s circumstances make them incompatible. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through March 19th – DIRECT/x

A Palace Theatre Production. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Taking the advice of friend Professor Bhaer, aspiring writer Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. This powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache, and hope – the sounds of a young America finding its voice. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – Purchase 1 Adult ticket and bring your Young Adult (age 12-18) for FREE! Use code: B1G1LW

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM / Amato Center (Milford) / through March 12th – DIRECT/x

By William Shakespeare / Presented by the Milford Area Players. A story of magic, love and dreams, William Shakespeare’s most fanciful and well-known comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream follows the misadventures of four young lovers, a group of aspiring actors and a team of mischievous fairies as they all enter the woods outside Athens on a summer night. The ensuing hilarity and chaos create an evening filled with laughter. Under the direction of Pamela Thornhill of Nashua, this production features a cast of over 20 local actors. www.milfordareaplayers.org

SKIN DEEP / Old Town Hall (Bedford) / through March 12th – DIRECT/x

A comedy by Jon Lonoff / Presented by Bedford Off Broadway. A large, lovable, lonely-heart, named Maureen Mulligan, gives romance one last shot on a blind-date with sweet awkward Joseph Spinelli; she’s learned to pepper her speech with jokes to hide insecurities about her weight and appearance, while he’s almost dangerously forthright, saying everything that comes to his mind. They both know they’re perfect for each other, and in time they come to admit it. They were set up on the date by Maureen’s sister Sheila and her husband Squire, who are having problems of their own: Sheila undergoes a non-stop series of cosmetic surgeries to hang onto the attractive and much-desired Squire, who may or may not have long ago held designs on Maureen, who introduced him to Sheila. With Maureen particularly vulnerable to both hurting and being hurt, the time is ripe for all these unspoken issues to bubble to the surface. www.bedfordoffbroadway.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 4th

ROCKIN’ DADDIOS / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / March 4 at 7pm – DIRECT/x

Doo-Wop music at it’s best! Join The Rockin‘ Daddios (and their band) for an amazing night of Doo-Wop music that will keep your toes tapping as we stroll down memory lane! They are well known for their great harmonies and are known to include audience participation along with their stage antics. This is a fun group of guys!. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

DIVAS WITH A TWIST / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

For a decade Divas with a Twist have been selling out shows in the Boston area. This band features 5 powerhouse female vocalists backed by high energy; Grammy nominated musicians. With a unique blend of vocals combined with new arrangements to pop favorites, classic rock, Motown and originals, the Divas do not disappoint!! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE – PINK FLOYD / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Classic Albums Live is presents: Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon. Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage – note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians. “Think of it as a recital,” says Martin, “these albums are historic and stand the test of time.” Forgoing costumes and impersonations, Classic Albums Live has found success in concentrating solely on the music. “We don’t dress up or wear any sort of costume. All of our energy is put into the music. We want the performance to sound exactly like the album,” says Martin. With 100+ shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has seen massive success in performing arts centres and theatres. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

MOZART’S REQUIEM / Symphony NH (Nashua) / 3:00pm – DIRECT/x

Presented at the Immaculate Conception Church. Symphony NH’s collaborative spirit is on display in this sure-to-bring-the-house-down performance of one of the foremost and well-known choral works, Mozart’s Requiem. Joining SNH to perform the radiant Rex Tremendae and other stirring choral passages is none other than the Nashua Choral Society in a nod to SNH’s past when the two organizations performed together regularly. SNH and NCS are also joined by Nashoba Valley Chorale. Four rising singers from the area serve as soloists on this memorable afternoon. www.symphonynh.org

