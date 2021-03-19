March 19-21: Libertarian Party of NH convention with keynote from former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash

CONCORD, NH – The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire‘s annual convention is taking place this weekend March 19 – 21 at the Holiday Inn, North Main St. in Concord. Party members will elect Executive Committee members for the coming year, as well as considering changes to the Bylaws and Platform.

Justin Amash will be the Keynote Speaker during the Banquet Saturday night. He will be speaking remotely from Michigan and his keynote will be followed by a Q&A session. Amash, former U.S. Representative from Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District was elected and served as a Republican for nine years before joining the Libertarian Party in 2020. Amash was the highest-seated Libertarian in the party’s history. He was the founder and chair of the House Liberty Caucus, saying his votes reflect “Limited government, economic freedom, and individual liberty.”

Tara DeSisto, Development Director of the National Libertarian National Committee, and Cara Shultz, Candidate Recruitment Specialist for the LNC, are slated to be featured speakers.

A social mixer is open to all Friday night and media is welcome to attend the business sessions of the convention Saturday & Sunday.