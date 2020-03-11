March 18: Meet-and-greet with local artist at the Art Gallery at CCA Global

MANCHESTER, NH – CCA Global Partners announce the second of three art installations of 2020 since the inception of the “Art Gallery at CCA Global” – featuring local artist Bruce McColl. The gallery, located within CCA Global’s office suite in the Millyard section of downtown Manchester (670 N Commercial St, Suite 300) and managed by Sullivan Framing & Fine Arts Gallery, will highlight three talented artists in 2020, displaying each of their artwork for a four-month period.

A meet-and-greet with artist Bruce McColl is set for March 18, 2020, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at which time the artist will provide an intimate guided tour of his artwork.

“Bruce McColl is a staple in our community, having been involved with the Currier Museum of Art as director for many years as well as having his paintings permanently displayed at a variety of locations throughout the state. We are excited to host Bruce for a meet-and-greet and are looking forward to displaying his richly colorful work at the Art Gallery at CCA Global,” said Howard Brodsky, co-founder and co-CEO of CCA Global Partners, Inc.

McColl received an MFA in Painting from Wayne State University where he studied with noted figurative painter Robert Wilbert. Following his graduate studies, he was an instructor of fine art at Tabor Academy, MA, and an instructor of art and art history at Bristol Community College in Fall River, MA. A recent graduate of the National Guild’s Community Arts Education Leadership Institute, he is currently the director of art education at the Currier Museum of Art, where he leads a team of educators who engage and inspire over 8,500 school-aged students each year.

McColl has been the subject of multiple solo exhibitions including those at AVA in Lebanon and the Alva de Mars Chapel Art Center and St. Anselm College. McColl and poet Jim McCord were the subject of the exhibition “Connections: Exploring the Ties between Poet Jim McCord and Painter Bruce McColl” at the Mandeville Gallery, Union College, Schenectady, New York, which featured works created in collaboration over a 10-year span. He was also the subject of a solo exhibition “Flowers, Orchards and Mountains: Paintings by Bruce McColl” at McGowan Fine Art. He exhibited new paintings in “The Color of Seasons” at McGowan Fine Art and showcased highlights of 15 years of paintings and drawings in “Bruce McColl: In Full Bloom” at Southern New Hampshire University. In 2019, he exhibited “New Paintings” with Sullivan Fine Art Gallery at Labelle Winery’s Portsmouth location. McColl has been awarded a Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant, two fellowships in Painting from “ArtWorks!” in New Bedford, MA and two residencies at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, VT. His work is included in the permanent collections of the Currier Museum of Art, Saint Anselm College and Union College. McColl is represented by Sullivan Fine Art Gallery in Bedford.

The public is invited to view McColl’s paintings between through June 26, 2020, by appointment at the Art Gallery at CCA Global. To schedule a viewing, please call 603-626-0333. Paintings are available for purchase through Sullivan Framing & Fine Art Gallery.

