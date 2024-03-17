March 17 Pizza Tournament Update

Hello Manchester!

We’re down to final eight contestants in our Pizza Madness Tournament: our quest to find Queen City’s favorite pizza as propelled by your votes. Here are the results so far, as of approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 17.

You can find the ballot for this round here.

Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot. We’ll update preliminary tallies frequently over the next week and give a final tally on Thursday, March 21.

Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

North Region finals

(#3) Souvlaki: 180 vs. (#4) Sal’s Pizza: 225

South Region finals

(#5) Elm House of Pizza: 388 vs. (#6) Pizza Man – East Industrial Park Drive: 351

East Region finals

(#1) Fotia’s: 369 vs. (#2) Pindo’s: 242

West Region finals

(#1) Deadproof: 398 vs. (#2) Vintage Pizza: 363