March 17 NH DHHS COVID19 update: 142 positive results with 7 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH — On Friday, March 18, 2022, DHHS announced 142 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, March 17. Today’s results include 102 people who tested positive by PCR test and 40 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 910 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (26), Cheshire (25), Grafton (16), Rockingham (14), Strafford (13), Carroll (12), Merrimack (5), Sullivan (5), and Belknap (3) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (9) and Manchester (7). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 35 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 300,941 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 18, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 300,941 Recovered 297,597 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,434 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 910 Current Hospitalizations 35

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.