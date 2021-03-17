March 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 327 positive results with 27 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, DHHS announced 327 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 1.6%. Today’s results include 166 people who tested positive by PCR test and 161 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,212 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (97), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (46), Strafford (38), Merrimack (24), Cheshire (16), Grafton (10), Carroll (8), Belknap (8), Coos (8), and Sullivan (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (27) and Nashua (18). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 79 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 79,367 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 17, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 79,367 Recovered 75,953 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,202 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,212 Current Hospitalizations 79 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 643,601 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 38,255 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 69,742 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 1,023

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 3/14 3/15 3/16 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 363 363 545 362 0 53 269 279 LabCorp 577 488 541 470 216 358 486 448 Quest Diagnostics 754 584 458 442 350 261 273 446 Mako Medical 441 4 859 4 17 0 627 279 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 442 444 572 379 167 204 40 321 NorDX Laboratory 471 408 246 166 39 66 515 273 Broad Institute 4,961 2,593 5,963 3,932 736 890 4,382 3,351 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 688 430 410 230 260 343 374 391 Other Laboratory* 828 570 415 239 228 271 247 400 University of New Hampshire** 3,761 4,008 4,042 2,046 63 3,742 4,495 3,165 Total 13,286 9,892 14,051 8,270 2,076 6,188 11,708 9,353 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 3/14 3/15 3/16 Daily Average LabCorp 15 7 14 9 0 4 8 8 Quest Diagnostics 24 11 8 5 0 5 17 10 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 13 0 7 3 1 4 1 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 Other Laboratory* 8 6 8 5 3 4 1 5 Total 60 24 37 22 4 20 27 28

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.