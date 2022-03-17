March 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 109 positive results with 7 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, March 17, 2022, DHHS announced 109 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, March 16. Today’s results include 68 people who tested positive by PCR test and 41 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 904 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 27 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (17), Rockingham (17), Grafton (12), Cheshire (11), Strafford (10), Carroll (6), Merrimack (5), Sullivan (5), Coos (4), and Belknap (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 48 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 300,799 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 17, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 300,799 Recovered 297,464 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,431 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 904 Current Hospitalizations 48

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.