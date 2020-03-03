March 17: Black Pudding Rovers ready to rock St. Patrick’s Day celebration at MoeJoe’s

MANCHESTER, NH — Black Pudding Rovers will play MoeJoe’s Restaurant on St Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, from 4 to 8 p.m.

In their 20th year, BPR plays reels, hornpipes, polkas and Irish ballads with audience participation. The band features Irish Fiddler Patrick Hornig, Mike Becker and Ken Wyman on guitar, and Gary Hunter on woodwinds.

With vocals and three-part harmonies, the band sings ageless Irish classics as well as modern covers of Dropkick Murphy’s and Van Morrison. “We love ‘Van the Man’,” BPR’s Mike Becker says.

“We used to be the house band for T.R. Brennan’s,” BPR’s Mike Becker says, “Until the Restaurant burned down after too hot a performance.” The band will have you crying in your Guinness or fighting to free the North again this year.

Special menu and bar selections round out a fine celebration at MoeJoe’s restaurant on Massabesic Traffic Circle, near Lake Massabesic in Manchester. Come early to grab a good seat!