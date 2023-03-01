March 17 & 18: Cannabis and the Law Conference

This conference will cover a broad range of topics relating to the cannabis industry, including: Cannabis Production, Marketing & Labeling, Federal/State Regulations, Expungements and Equity/Justice.

As cannabis becomes legal across the country, this new and developing field of law is becoming more prevalent. This conference is open to all students and the community, as well as practicing attorneys with the option to obtain CLE credits.

The goal of the conference is to provide information on the legal trends in the cannabis field by learning from leaders in the legal and regulatory space.

About the Conference:

The Food and Agriculture Law Society, in collaboration with LALSA, BLSA, NALSA, and CAFS, of Vermont Law and Graduate School is excited to host Cannabis and The Law on March 17th and 18th . Join us for one of the first cannabis conference hosted by a law school in the United States!

This conference will cover a broad range of topics relating to the cannabis industry, including: Cannabis Production, Marketing & Labeling, Federal/State Regulations, Expungements and Equity/Justice. As cannabis becomes legal across the country, this new and developing field of law is becoming more prevalent. This conference is open to all students and the community, as well as practicing attorneys with the option to obtain CLE credits. The goal of the conference is to provide information on the legal trends in the cannabis field by learning from leaders in the legal and regulatory space. The agenda for the conference as well as speaker information will be available in the coming weeks.

Preregistration is required. The conference is free for students and community members, and $50 for those seeking CLE credits. This event will be streamed.

This event is intended to provide legal information and is not a substitute to speaking with a licensed attorney or tax professional. Possessing, using, distributing and/or marketing non-hemp cannabis and cannabis-derived products is prohibited by federal law. While the event may provide information relating to attaining and maintaining compliance with state law and regulation. It is not intended to provide any guidance or assistance in violating federal law and should not be relied upon for that purpose. You need to be 18 or older to attend. To ensure compliance with state regulations we ask that you disclose if you are below the age of 21 for our reporting purposes. You will be asked in the following section if you are over the age of 21.

Click here to register via Eventbrite.