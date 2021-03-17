March 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 286 positive results with 30 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD NH – On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, DHHS announced 286 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.7%. Today’s results include 115 people who tested positive by PCR test and 171 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,074 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/15: 286 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 46% being female and 54% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (106), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (44), Merrimack (19), Strafford (17), Grafton (11), Carroll (10), Belknap (7), Cheshire (7), Coos (5), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (30) and Nashua (11). The county of residence is being determined for sixteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 66 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 79,070 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 16, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 79,070 Recovered 75,794 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,202 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,074 Current Hospitalizations 66 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 642,563 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,211 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 69,504 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 224

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Allocation Summary through Sunday, March 14, 2021 – First Doses Only

Phase Doses allocated to date Estimated persons in group % of needed amount allocated Phase 1a 112,915 112,915 100% Phase 1b 186,645 325,000 57% Phase 2a 10,210 55,000 19% State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs 1,100 1,100 100% Total 310,870 494,015 63%

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses4 Second Doses Hospitals 99,895 87,292 95,468 55,815 39,653 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 48,310 26,048 22,262 State-managed fixed sites 225,355 227,409 225,910 162,625 63,285 Regional public health network mobile sites 67,980 35,988 30,162 21,567 8,595 Retail Pharmacy** 40,690 40,690 23,537 20,225 3,312 Supersites 11,600 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 Other 12,350 5,700 4,467 3,981 486 Total 511,885 460,234 439,283 301,690 137,593

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses4 Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 865 867 465 402 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 3,720 3,893 2,873 1,020 Catholic Medical Center 4,070 4,313 2,201 2,112 Cheshire Medical Center 2,725 2,635 1,322 1,313 Concord Hospital 5,000 5,278 2,696 2,582 Cottage Hospital 385 412 213 199 Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,841 2,958 2,883 Encompass Health 255 274 147 127 Exeter Hospital 3,655 4,099 2,060 2,039 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,425 730 695 Hampstead Hospital 2,305 2,656 1,896 760 Huggins Hospital 4,440 4,162 3,042 1,120 Littleton Regional Hospital 3,589 5,188 3,933 1,255 Lakes Region General Hospital 6,242 6,850 4,529 2,321 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 15,027 16,574 8,641 7,933 Memorial Hospital 3,760 5,545 3,972 1,573 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,065 1,025 521 504 New London Hospital 685 711 363 348 New Hampshire Hospital 900 946 516 430 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,290 1,310 666 644 Parkland Medical Center 1,130 1,155 582 573 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 2,875 3,110 1,594 1,516 Southern NH Medical Center 3,292 3,279 1,693 1,586 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 693 364 329 St. Joseph Hospital 2,542 2,536 1,298 1,238 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 1,505 1,497 1,133 364 Valley Regional Hospital 515 536 276 260 Weeks Medical Center 2,660 3,191 2,354 837 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,310 5,467 2,777 2,690 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 27,932 32,462 22,110 10,352 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,509 1,175 334 State of NH- Central NH 9,236 8,067 6,318 1,749 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 17,150 20,456 15,490 4,966 State of NH- Greater Nashua 29,695 28,717 20,886 7,831 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 9,971 9,213 6,535 2,678 State of NH- Manchester 30,674 27,204 19,082 8,122 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 746 594 152 State of NH- Seacoast 26,832 25,878 18,247 7,631 State of NH- South Central 29,048 29,168 20,374 8,794 State of NH- Strafford County 24,415 24,541 18,104 6,437 State of NH- Upper Valley 7,243 8,127 6,129 1,998 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 11,173 9,822 7,581 2,241 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 3,295 3,190 1,601 1,169 Carroll County RPHN 1,145 1,810 1,170 640 Central NH RPHN 4,620 4,303 2,944 1,359 Greater Manchester RPHN 6,165 1,083 802 281 Greater Nashua RPHN 2,700 2,995 2,287 708 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 930 537 407 130 North Country RPHN 2,880 2,756 2,017 739 Seacoast RPHN 4,170 2,854 2,215 639 South Central RPHN 2,560 2,417 2,222 195 Strafford County RPHN 5,623 5,005 3,790 1,215 Upper Valley RPHN 2,710 2,651 1,854 797 Winnipesaukee RPHN 1,890 2,150 1,427 723 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6, 7, 8 11,600 11,429 11,429 0

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through March 14th, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/09 3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 3/14 3/15 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 184 363 363 545 362 0 52 267 LabCorp 599 577 488 541 470 216 358 464 Quest Diagnostics 464 754 584 457 442 350 256 472 Mako Medical 98 441 4 859 4 17 0 203 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 514 442 444 572 379 167 22 363 NorDX Laboratory 500 471 408 246 166 39 65 271 Broad Institute 4,744 4,961 2,593 5,961 3,932 736 548 3,354 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 488 688 430 410 230 259 290 399 Other Laboratory* 407 828 572 416 238 216 155 405 University of New Hampshire** 3,961 3,761 4,008 4,042 2,045 63 3,742 3,089 Total 11,959 13,286 9,894 14,049 8,268 2,063 5,488 9,287 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/09 3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 3/14 3/15 Daily Average LabCorp 7 15 7 14 9 0 4 8 Quest Diagnostics 14 24 11 8 5 0 4 9 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 13 0 7 3 1 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 Other Laboratory* 5 8 6 8 5 3 3 5 Total 33 60 24 37 22 4 14 28

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.