March 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 136 positive results with 5 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, DHHS announced 136 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, March 15. Today’s results include 98 people who tested positive by PCR test and 38 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 855 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (27), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (22), Merrimack (20), Grafton (13), Strafford (12), Sullivan (8), Cheshire (7), Carroll (3), Belknap (2), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (7) and Manchester (5). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 300,692 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 16, 2022, 9 a.m.)