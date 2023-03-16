March 16-19: Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, MARCH 16th

Tom Boisse / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

KOHA / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ked Budka / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm

21 st & 1 st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Dave Clark / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 17th

Sean Dennehy / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 8am (music ALL DAY)

Stephen Deluca / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 11am (music ALL DAY)

Maddie Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 1pm (music 1pm-on)

Jud Caswell / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 5pm

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Scott King / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Bob Pratte Band / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

David Corson / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Jonny Friday Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm (music from 3pm-on)

Last Kick Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm (music from 5pm-on)

Waking Finnegan / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm (music from 9am-on)

The Rebel Collective / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 8pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 18th

Joey Clark / Downtown Winters Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Justin Jordan / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Old Gold / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Liza Ridgely / Luna Bistro (Salem) 7pm

Time Bomb / The Bar (Hudson) / 8pm

Neon Rodeo / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Craig Thomas & Bluetopia / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 19th

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 11am

Joanie Cicatelli Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Steve Aubert / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

THURSDAY, MARCH 16th

THE BEST OF AMOSKEAG / Millyard Museum (Manchester) / 5-8pm – DIRECT/x

The Manchester Historic Association (MHA) and Majestic Theatre will be holding an evening of heritage, legacy, industry, and cocktails at the “Best of Amoskeag”. Admission includes an interactive evening with actors from the Majestic Theatre portraying some of Manchester’s most influential citizens, including John and Molly Stark, Amoskeag agent Ezekiel Straw, and inventors Nehemiah Bean and Margaret Knight. “Best of Amoskeag” is a 21+ event with an opportunity for partaking in food and drink in between hearing from voices of Manchester’s past. All proceeds will benefit the Manchester Historic Association and The Majestic Theatre. Spots are limited and can be reserved by calling 603-622-7531 or visiting www.manchesterhistoric.org/events

ST. PATRICK’S DAY CONCERT WITH JORDAN TIRRELL-WYSOCKI TRIO / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Bringing fresh energy to traditional Celtic music, Jordan is an award-winning and Emmy nominated New Hampshire-based fiddler/singer who has been performing professionally for over two decades. He has toured nationally with various bands and artists such as Irish music legends Tommy Makem & Derek Warfield, Willie Nelson, The Marshall Tucker Band, and many more! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

NH JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL – OUT OF EXILE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6pm – DIRECT/x

Fleeing the Nazi threat in Germany, Fred Stein arrives in 1930s Paris, destitute, and finds that he can support himself through photography. Thus, thousands of brilliant photographs are born. But he’s soon fleeing for his life again. After a harrowing escape, he reaches New York, and another treasure trove of photographs flows from his camera. After his life is cut short by an accident of fate, his work, including penetrating portraits of some of the most important figures of the mid-20th century, is forgotten until his son decides he must bring it to the attention of the art world. Post-film discussion with director Peter Stein, followed by Dessert Reception at The Rex Theatre in Manchester, NH. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

WISHBONE ASH / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Formed in 1969 in England, Wishbone Ash are one of the most influential guitar bands in rock history. Equally inspired by British folk, American jazz and R&B, the band did their part to help form the emerging rock ’n’ roll scene in the U.S. and the U.K. Through dedication to the craft of guitar harmony and melody, along with relentless touring, Wishbone Ash garnered a vast audience through public approval, critical praise and worldwide distribution of their extensive recording catalog. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, MARCH 17th

DERVISH / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening of music from the west of Ireland! Dervish are long-established as one of the biggest names in Irish music internationally. They’re renowned for live performances, which match dazzling sets of tunes with stunning interpretations of traditional songs. The Guardian newspaper commented: “Dervish are simply brilliant. . they carry Irish history with them.” https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com/

PATRICK’S DAY WITH THE SPAIN BROTHERS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join Manchester’s own Mickey and Liam Spain for an evening of original Irish & American Folk Music and stories. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588.

VANITIES / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through March 19th – DIRECT/x

A comedy-drama by Jack Heifner / Produced by Creative Ambitions Performance Studio. “Vanities” centers on the lives and friendship of three Texas cheerleaders – beginning in 1963 when the ladies were in high school, continuing through their college years as sorority sisters in 1968, and finally catching up with them again in 1974 when they realize that their interests and livelihoods have changed in many ways. “Vanities” is a story that hits home with many friends who were inseparable in their younger years only to see life’s circumstances make them incompatible. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through March 19th – FINAL WEEKEND! DIRECT/x

A Palace Theatre Production. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Taking the advice of friend Professor Bhaer, aspiring writer Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. This powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache, and hope – the sounds of a young America finding its voice. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MARCH 18th

JOHN McEUEN AND THE CIRCLE BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

John McEuen (co-founder, 50-year member of of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) has performed for 55 years worldwide with his banjo, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin. Often referred to as ‘the String Wizard’, he humorously weaves stories of his travels and family life (he has raised 7 kids), taking us on a multi-media show through where his musical path has taken him. John brings another NGDB co-founder Les Thompson (bass,vocals) with him, along with what he calls the Circle Band. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

RICHARD THOMPSON / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Named by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the Top 20 Guitarists of All Time, Richard Thompson is also one of the world’s most critically acclaimed and prolific songwriters. He has received Lifetime Achievement Awards for Songwriting on both sides of the Atlantic – from the Americana Music Association in Nashville to Britain’s BBC Awards and the prestigious Ivor Novello as well as an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) awarded to him by Queen Elizabeth II. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, MARCH 19th

LOVE OUR PLANET – ART EXHIBIT / Massabesic Center (Auburn) / through April 29th

The Manchester Artists Association presents Love Our Planet – a Spring exhibit to celebrate Earth Day with art that showcases the beauty of the natural world and the wondrous wildlife that share this planet with us. To help support environmental protection and the NH Audubon mission, thirteen talented artists will be exhibiting over 30 original pieces in various mediums including oils, watercolors, acrylics, pastel, mixed media, pen and ink, pencil, and photography. Love Our Planet will be on view at the Massabesic Center from Wednesday, March 1, 2023 through Saturday, April 29, 2023. All works are available for immediate purchase, including additional prints and cards displayed in the store, with 30% of the proceeds going to support the mission of NH Audubon. https://www.nhaudubon.org/event/love-our-planet-art-exhibit/2023-03-19

SCREAMING ORPHANS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Screaming Orphans are a chart-topping all-sister Celtic folk and pop band from Donegal. They are known worldwide for their award-winning sound combining original pop songs with a unique take on traditional Irish music. The band has always defied being pigeonholed, having masterfully developed their own unique fusion of folk and pop. The sisters’ trademarks, spine-tingling four-part harmony and mastery of their instruments combined with their highly energized performances take audiences of all ages on an exhilarating and emotional musical journey. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

