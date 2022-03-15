March 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 77 positive results with 10 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, DHHS announced 77 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, March 14. Today’s results include 33 people who tested positive by PCR test and 44 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 2 new cases from Saturday, March 12 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 126; and an additional 1 new case from Sunday, March 13 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 60. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 784 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 22 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Grafton (17), Rockingham (15), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Belknap (7), Strafford (6), Cheshire (4), Carroll (3), Merrimack (2), Sullivan (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (10) and Nashua (2).

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 36 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 300,550 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated March 15, 2022, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 300,550 Recovered 297,342 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,424 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 784 Current Hospitalizations 36

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Dec 27th, 2021 Male Cheshire 50-59 Week of Feb 7th, 2022 Female Rockingham 80+

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.

