March 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 224 positive results with 14 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, March 15, 2021, DHHS announced 224 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 5.9%. Today’s results include 143 people who tested positive by PCR test and 81 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,064 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/14: 224 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 31 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (65), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (30), Strafford (23), Merrimack (15), Cheshire (14), Carroll (8), Belknap (7), Grafton (7), Sullivan (4), and Coos (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (9). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-five new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 68 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 78,813 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 15, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 78,813 Recovered 75,550 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,199 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,064 Current Hospitalizations 68 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 641,794 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,184 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 69,428 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 35

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/08 3/09 3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 3/14 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 62 184 363 363 545 362 0 268 LabCorp 439 599 577 488 537 464 184 470 Quest Diagnostics 356 464 754 584 454 429 336 482 Mako Medical 1 98 441 4 859 4 17 203 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 328 514 442 444 572 379 79 394 NorDX Laboratory 45 500 471 408 246 164 39 268 Broad Institute 1,152 4,744 4,961 2,593 5,960 3,933 728 3,439 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 398 488 688 430 409 230 243 412 Other Laboratory* 301 408 821 571 407 185 164 408 University of New Hampshire** 3,935 3,961 3,761 4,008 4,042 2,044 63 3,116 Total 7,017 11,960 13,279 9,893 14,031 8,194 1,853 9,461 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/08 3/09 3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 3/14 Daily Average LabCorp 1 7 15 7 13 8 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 4 14 24 11 8 5 0 9 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 6 13 0 7 3 0 5 NorDX Laboratory 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 17 5 8 6 8 5 2 7 Total 28 33 60 24 36 21 2 29

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.