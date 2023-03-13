March 14 NH town elections: You can vote absentee but you’d better hurry (here’s how)

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office remind voters that under RSA 657:1, II, they may vote absentee in the March 14th municipal elections if they live in a town or city under a National Weather Service winter storm warning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning at 3:26 a.m. Monday for these New Hampshire locations.

Any voter who chooses to vote absentee may obtain an absentee ballot from their local town clerk and physically return it to their town clerk by 5 p.m. today (March 13) or through the mail by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. Voters can find their local town clerk’s contact information using our Voter Information Lookup tool at https://app.sos.nh.gov/viphome.

Voters should continue to monitor updates issued by the National Weather Service and their local election officials. The Secretary of State’s Office will publish and regularly update a list of towns that have postponed their municipal elections due to weather warnings issued by the National Weather Service online at https://www.sos.nh.gov/.

Further questions should be directed to your town clerk or the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (603) 271-3242.

