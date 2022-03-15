March 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 59 positive test results with 16 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, March 14, 2022, DHHS announced 59 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, March 13. Today’s results include 46 people who tested positive by PCR test and 13 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 103 cases from Friday, March 11 (67 by PCR and 36 by antigen test); and 124 cases from Saturday, March 12 (104 by PCR and 20 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 821 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57% being female and 43% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (57), Grafton (34), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (31), Strafford (29), Cheshire (28), Merrimack (23), Sullivan (14), Carroll (9), Belknap (8), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (18) and Manchester (16). The county of residence is being determined for fifteen new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 43 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic there have been a total of 300,511 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 14, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 300,511 Recovered 297,273 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,417 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 821 Current Hospitalizations 43

