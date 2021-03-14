March 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 307 positive results with 26 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, March 14, 2021, DHHS announced 307 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.6%. Today’s results include 223 people who tested positive by PCR test and 84 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,190 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/13: 307 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 64 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 43 percent being female and 57 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (60), Merrimack (49), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (39), Strafford (28), Cheshire (24), Grafton (24), Carroll (7), Coos (6), Belknap (3), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (26) and Nashua (23). The county of residence is being determined for sixteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

There are currently 71 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 78,615 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 14, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 78,615 Recovered 75,226 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,199 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,190 Current Hospitalizations 71 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 641,265 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,171 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 30

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/07 3/08 3/09 3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 0 62 184 363 363 545 362 268 LabCorp 260 439 599 577 488 537 347 464 Quest Diagnostics 298 356 464 754 584 454 418 475 Mako Medical 85 1 98 441 4 859 4 213 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 222 328 514 442 444 572 2 361 NorDX Laboratory 110 45 500 471 408 246 164 278 Broad Institute 454 1,152 4,744 4,961 2,593 5,960 3,923 3,398 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 216 398 488 688 430 409 195 403 Other Laboratory* 165 300 406 794 558 365 143 390 University of New Hampshire** 33 3,935 3,961 3,761 4,008 4,042 2,044 3,112 Total 1,843 7,016 11,958 13,252 9,880 13,989 7,602 9,363 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/07 3/08 3/09 3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 Daily Average LabCorp 7 1 7 15 7 13 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 1 4 14 24 11 8 5 10 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 6 6 13 0 7 1 5 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 0 17 5 8 6 8 3 7 Total 10 28 33 60 24 36 9 29

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.